Charles William "Bill" Drollinger, 86, Gas City, passed away in his home at 3:03 am on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. He was born in Jonesboro, Indiana, on Sunday, May 13, 1934, to Jasper and Josephine "Dixie" (Parks) Drollinger. On May 23, 1958, he married Jennie Smith, who survives.
Bill graduated from Gas City High School and served in the Korean War for the United States Air Force. He achieved the rank of A/2C (P) and was honorably discharged. Following his military service, Charles worked as a driver for 10 years with Fedex, retiring in 2008. He drove the athletics bus for Mississinewa and was also a local school bus driver. He liked woodworking, Jazz and Country music, the Indianapolis Colts, and spending time with his grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.