Charles Wilbert Cochran, 93, of LaFontaine, passed away at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Rolling Meadows Health and Rehabilitation in LaFontaine. He was born in Blackford County, on November 24, 1926, to the late Leroy and Bessie (Richards) Cochran.
Wilbert married Helen C. Reed on March 9, 1947; she passed away on June 10, 2018. Wilbert worked as a farmer and he was a member of the LaFontaine United Methodist Church.
