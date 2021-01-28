Charles Thomas "Tom" Andrews, 78, of Fairmount, died Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at Miller's Merry Manor in Marion.
Tom was born in Crawfordsville, Indiana on January 22, 1943, son of the late Charles F. and Ellen Louise (Davis) Andrews. He graduated from Crawfordsville High School in 1961 and from IU in 1965. Tom served 5 years in the Air Force including 3 tours in Vietnam where he was a navigator on KC135's. He was stationed at Grissom Air Force Base attaining the rank of Captain. Tom taught Social Studies at Bloomington and Indianapolis Schools. Tom and Carolyn (Nelson) Richards Andrews married on January 2, 1988 in Marion. He attended Fairmount Wesleyan Church and loved playing golf, watching Jeopardy, IU, and attending the Men's Breakfast at Fairmount Wesleyan, but the highlight of his life was spending time with his grandchildren.
