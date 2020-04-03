Charles “Gator” T. Gadberry, 87, went home with his Lord on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at 4 a.m., at Marion General Hospital. Charles had become very close to the Lord during his fight with lung cancer. He was born on Dec. 14, 1932, in Eureka Springs, Arkansas, to Thomas and Lillie (Brandon) Gadberry. Charles married Helen Noah on Aug. 2, 1956, in Heber Springs, Arkansas. They were able to share 63 wonderful years together. Charles moved from Arkansas to Marion, Indiana in 1954, so that he could work at Dana Corp. He worked there for 37 years and retired in 1991. Charles was a member of the Elks country club for many years. He was known as “Gator” to all his friends.
After retiring, he enjoyed spending time with his grandsons, by having water balloon fights, taking them on lawnmower rides and playing games with them, such as, “peanut poker”. Charles was an avid golfer and bowler. He enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, watching and feeding the squirrels in his back yard, playing cards with his wife, and giving the family dog, “Mini-Pooh” a belly rub. He always looked forward to seeing his sons, because when Dave came up from Anderson, they would watch golf on TV together, and they both would end up falling asleep, and when Dan came in, Charles always knew that Dan was going to bring him a “treat”, his favorite candy, Reece Cups. Charles loved his family and was a great provider for them all. He gave his grandsons their first cars, and he started a little piggy bank for his great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by them all.
Charles is survived by his wife, Helen (Noah) Gadberry, Marion; sons, Charles “David” D. Gadberry, Anderson; and Daniel “Dan” E. Gadberry, Marion; grandsons, Justin (Jamie) Gadberry, Amboy; Conner and Brady Gadberry, both of Bloomington; and Christian Hinkley, Marion; great-grandchildren, Jackson Gadberry, Rylee Gadberry, and one on the way, due this month; brothers, Joe Gadberry, Bixby, OK; and Bobby Gadberry, Ward, AR; sisters, Sue (Delbert) Seymore, Heber Springs, AR; Judy (Mike) Kooyman, Charlotte, NC; and Patsy (Kenny) Barnhardt, Myrtle Beach, SC; brother-in-law, Bruce (Jaunita) Noah, Greenbrier, AR; a best friend and golfing buddy, Richard Backs, Marion; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Lillie (Brandon) Gadberry; daughter, Donna Hinkley; and brother, Jim Gadberry.
Arrangements for Charles have been entrusted to College Park Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 4601 S. Western Ave., Marion, Indiana 46953. There will be no services at this time due to COVID-19. The family will have a memorial service at a later date to honor Charles.
Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Charles to either New Life Community Church, 2011 W. 10th St., Marion, IN 46953 or to Elks Country Club, 1100 E. Bond Ave., Marion, IN 46952.
Online memories and condolences may be left at www.armeshuntfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.