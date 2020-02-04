Charles Robert “Bob” McCallister peacefully passed away at home on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.
There will be a visitation at 1 p.m. Feb. 8 at First Brethren Church, 245 S. Marion Road, Huntington, Indiana. A brief remembrance of Bob and opportunity for people to share their thoughts will begin at 1:30 p.m..
Memorials may be made to the Nature Conservatory or other organizations that work to preserve farmland.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.baileylove.com. Bailey-Love Mortuary is honored to serve the family of Charles Robert “Bob” McCallister.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.