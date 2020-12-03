Charles Richard Shook, 89, Wabash, passed away at 10:50 pm on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at Wellbrooke of Wabash. He was born in Sweetser, Indiana, on Friday, July 3, 1931, to Russell and Lois (Hall) Shook. He was married to his loving wife, Willodean “Ish”, who preceded him in death. He worked at Atlas Foundry until his retirement.
Survivors include his son, Charles (Debra) Shook, II, of Huntington; granddaughter, Jennifer (Matthew) Willett; grandson, Eric Tackett; great-granddaughter, Makayla Willett; great-grandson, Lucas Willett; and several nieces, nephews, and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.