Charles R. Warran, 85, Gas City, passed away on Thursday, February 25, 2021, in Gas City. He was born in Marion, Indiana, on August 24, 1935, to Charles and Cleoda (Gray) Warran. In 2005, he married Jackie Haworth in Gas City.
He was a member of the Gas City Moose. He graduated from Marion High School. He joined and proudly served his country in the United States Army. He retired from Foster Forbes after 21 years. Chuck enjoyed fishing, Euchre, bowling, and shuffle board, as well as, cookouts with friends and family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.