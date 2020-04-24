Charles R. Shear, Jr., 86, Marion, went to be with the Lord at 1:29 am on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Colonial Oaks Health & Rehabilitation Center in Marion. He was born in Pierceton, Indiana, on Thursday, February 1, 1934, to Charles and Helen (Campbell) Shear. He married his wife, Sheryl Hutchison, who survives.
Charles graduated from Jefferson Township High School and was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving from 1957-1959 and receiving the Good Conduct Medal. Following his military service, he worked at RCA, where he was an electrician for 40 years. He loved going to church at Brookhaven Wesleyan, where he was a member. He enjoyed working and had even gotten a job after he retired. Above all, he will be remembered for his love for the Lord and the good husband and dad that he was to his family.
Additional survivors include his daughter, Lorie Hurlock of Marion; two step-sons, John Hawkins of Marion and Andy (Chris) Sargent of Gas City; three granddaughters, Alicia (Jason) Whitaker of Marion, Amy (Gary) Booher of Marion, and Ashley (Adam) Yeakle of Gas City; two grandsons, Chad Richards of Marion and Matthew Johnston of Hartford City; nine great-grandchildren; two brothers, Jerry Shear of West Lafayette and Larry (Sharon) Shear of Lagro Township; and sister, Norma Lovejoy of Fort Wayne.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Kim Shear; first wife, Margaret Shear; grandson, Austin Hurlock; brother, Ed Shear; and sister, Janet Rochford.
The family will have a private visitation with burial taking place at Thrailkill Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
