Charles Michael Scranton, 62, Marion, passed away at 4:10 pm on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana in Fort Wayne. He was born in Marion on Thursday, December 25, 1958, to Charles Scranton and to Velma (Perry) Delvin.
Charles was a model and traveled throughout Europe, also appearing in movies such as Batman Forever. He enjoyed the hobbies of photography and sky diving, and he also earned a black belt in karate.
