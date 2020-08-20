Charles LeMoine Ervin, Jr., 71, of Jeffersonville, passed away at 11:00 am on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, with his family. He was born in Marion on Saturday, July 23, 1949, to Charles and Florence (Shaver) Ervin.
Charles graduated from Bennett High School and was a repairman for many years. He was always a "fixer". Charles was a lifelong faith-follower. He had a passion for classic cars, as well as for motorcycles.
He is survived by his mother, Florence Ervin; daughters, Julie (Bryan) Mehlow of OH and Elizabeth Hix of Van Buren; sons, Richard (Jean) Ervin of WI, Aaron (Tara) Ervin of Richmond, James (Eriko) Ervin of TX, and Andrew (Jessica) Ervin of Marion; sisters, Pam Arrendale, Cindy (Dennis) Creech, Angela (David) Williams, and Denise (Patrick) D'spain; brothers, Chris (Angie) Ervin, John (Donna) Ervin, and David Ervin; 21 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Ervin, Sr., and two brothers, Daniel Ervin, Sr., and Tim Ervin.
A memorial to celebrate Charles' life will take place this Saturday, August 22, 2020, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Matter Park, Shelter #3, in Marion, IN.
Arrangements are entrusted to Integrity Funeral Care, 2901 S. Washington St., Marion, IN.
Memories may be shared online at www.ifccares.com.
