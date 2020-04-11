Charles L. Needler, 80, passed away at 1:24 a.m. on Thursday, April 9, 2020. He was born on July 1, 1939, to the late Cecile M. (Needler) Harrell, in Matthews. Charles attended Jefferson High School in Upland. He married Judy (Holloway) Needler on Aug. 24, 1974, and she survives. They were members of Lakeview Wesleyan Church, and he had served on the trustee board. Charles was a machine attendant at RCA/Thomson for 34 years, before retiring in 1999.
Charles is survived by his wife, Judy A. Needler, Marion; children, Rick A. (Vicky) Needler, Hartford City; Pamela J. Needler, Mason, OH; Russell E. (Terri) Needler, Chicago, IL; Kevin R. (Julie) Needler, Houston, TX; Julie A. (Jason Jones) Langdon, San Antonio, TX; brother, Jim Harrell, Patterson, AR; sister, Violet Blackburn, Titusville, FL; grandchildren, Dr. Rachel Agbonese, Brooke Armstrong, Chase Needler, Samantha Langdon, and Austin Langdon; three great-grandchildren, Lainey, Emery, and Paisley.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Cecile M. (Needler) Harrell, and a brother, Elmer Harrell.
Arrangements for Charles have been entrusted to College Park Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 4601 S. Western Ave., Marion, Indiana 46953, where the family will have a private funeral, with Pastor Jim Sonnefield officiating. Burial will take place at Matthews Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Charles to Lakeview Wesleyan Church.
Online condolences may be left at www.armeshuntfuneralhome.com
