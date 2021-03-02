Charles F. "Barney" Barnhart, 86, died Monday, March 1, 2021 at his Fairmount residence.
Barney was born on June 8, 1935, in Fairmount, Indiana, son of the late George Truman and Nellie (Jay) Barnhart. He graduated from Fairmount High School in 1955 where he enjoyed playing basketball. He was an Army veteran serving during the end of the Korean Conflict. Barney married Elizabeth Ann Draper on May 19, 1961. She preceded him in death on April, 6, 2011. He worked at Delco Remy in Anderson and retired from Delco Electronics in Kokomo where he was an inspector. After retirement he cleaned office buildings and helped maintain the grounds at Park Cemetery. Barney attended Grace Community Church and loved sports. He especially enjoyed attending his grandchildren's games and keeping up on everything Madison-Grant Argylls. He loved watching the Indiana Pacers, college volleyball, and old Westerns on TV. He loved meeting his friends at the Hot Spot, Richards, or Kammy's Cafe and was known for always having a clean car.
