Charles Eugene Stapleton, age 71 of Marion, died June 2 2020 in his home.
Charles was born the son of the late Warren and Mattie (Williams) Stapleton. He married Edith Tarlton in August 10, 1966, and she preceded him in death.
Friends and family may call from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Raven-Choate Funeral Home, 1202 W. Kem Road, Marion, Indiana. Funeral Services will begin at 1:00 p.m.
Burial will take place immediately following funeral services at Jefferson Cemetery, Upland, Indiana.
Memorial contributions may be made to Help the Hopeful at www.helpthehopeful.org
Online condolences may be shared at www.ravenchoate.com
