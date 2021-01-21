Charles E. Weaver, 91, passed away in Wesleyan Health Care on January 13, 2021. He was born in Marion on April 11, 1929 to the late Russel and Alta Delight (Shockey) Weaver.
Charles was a lifelong resident of Grant County and served in the United States Airforce until his honorable discharge. He later married Juanita Jones on December 3, 1956. Mrs. Weaver survives. Charles owned RCM Sheet Metal Shop until he retired in 1991. He enjoyed building and flying radio controlled airplanes and shared his hobby as a member of the Mississenewa Sky Hawks and Converse Eagles. He was a former member of the American Legion, VFW #1403 and Amvets.
