Charles E. Jumper, 78, of Alexandria, passed away on Jan. 25, 2021 in Anderson. He was born in Marion on March 12, 1942 to the late Donald and Margaret L. (Alderton) Jumper. Eddie was a United States Navy Veteran and completed his education during his enlistment. He honorably served until his discharge in 1963.
A graveside service will be held on June 2, 2021 at 1 pm in Estates of Serenity Cemetery, 2225 S. Lincoln Blvd, Marion, Indiana. Owen-Weilert-Duncan Funeral Home, Marion Chapel, 2722 S. Washington Street, Marion, Indiana was entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.owenweilertduncan.com.
