Charles E. Jumper, 78, of Alexandria passed away on January 25, 2021 in Community Hospital, Anderson. He was born in Marion on March 12, 1942 to the late Donald and Margaret L. (Alderton) Jumper.
Eddie was a United States Navy Veteran and completed his education during his enlistment. He honorably served until his discharge in 1963. During his working years Eddie had worked for Essex Wire and Dana and then made a 34 year career with the VA Northern Indiana Health Care System. In his free time he enjoyed anything related to nature including yard work, woodworking, collecting turquoise and he loved animals. He was passionate about country western music and loved attending concerts. He was an avid NASCAR fan, especially driver Jimmy Johnson. Eddie had many friends and enjoyed visiting with them at the Eagles, Moose Lodge, AmVets, VFW and the American Legion all of which he held membership status. He was also a member of the NRA. Eddie was soft spoken and had a sharp wit and fantastic sense of humor. He will be sadly missed.
