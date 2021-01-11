Dane King, 85, passed away January 9, 2021 in his home. He was born in Marion, on December 6, 1935 to the late Chester Leroy and Eva (Armstrong) King.
He graduated from Marion High School in 1953 and worked for Bowman Construction for over forty years as a Journeyman Carpenter. Dane was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and he also enjoyed reading, fishing, hunting and playing shuffle board. Above all else, he loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
(0) comments
