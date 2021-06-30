Charles “Craig” Boyer, 86, of Converse passed away June 28, 2021 at his home with his family at his side. He was born Jan. 9, 1935, in Spencerville, Ohio the son of Robert and Mary Craig Boyer. On March 24, 1957, Craig married his wife and helpmate of 64 years, Nancy Douglass Boyer and she survives.
Craig was a lifelong farmer. He was always busy doing or overseeing the business of the land: plowing, planting, sowing, reaping, watching things grow from seed to harvest. Craig was honored in 1972 as the Star State Farmer of Indiana. He was also a kind and friendly man who was a source of help and knowledge to countless people. Craig was committed community servant. He was a former member and past president of the Oak Hill School Board, served on the Miami County Council , as well as having been a County Commissioner for seven years. As a young man he served in the US Army 9th Engineer Corp in Germany, helping rebuild bridges and buildings destroyed in WWII. His military decorations include the National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Ribbon.
