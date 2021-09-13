Charles "Chuck" W. Stanley, 90, Converse, passed away at 9:09 pm on Friday, September 3, 2021, at Marion General Hospital in Marion after being admitted on August 17th with Covid-19. He was born in Louisville, Kentucky, on Monday, August 24, 1931, to Hazel (Shoemaker) Stanley. On July 1, 2003, he married MaryEllen Miller and she preceded him in death on June 9, 2021.
Chuck moved to the Grant County area as an only child, where he resided most of his adult life. He loved the outdoors, music, and long haul truck driving. Chuck played guitar in local bands and gave lessons at Butler Music Store. The last 20 years of his retirement were devoted to his wife and soul mate MaryEllen. They were active members of Liberty Baptist Church of Sweetser.
