Charles “Chuck” R. Davis Jr., age 78, of Elkton, VA passed away from cancer on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at home with his loving wife, Darlene, at his side.
Chuck was born in Minnesota but grew up in Marion, IN and graduated from Marion High School in 1961. He was a manager for a finance company and later worked at Mem Corp in Indiana before relocating to Virginia in 1983 for employment at E System/Raytheon where he was an engineer. He moved to Elkton 15 years ago after visiting the area several times and liking the slower pace of life.
