Charles F Cooley, Sr. of Sebring, FL, passed away at the age of 95, 2/17/21 at the Good Shepherd Hospice Care Center, Sebring, with family by his side. His wife Betty Cooley passed May 18, 2019. Chuck and Betty, formally of Marion, IN were avid golfers at the Marion Elks Country Club. Mr. Cooley was on a bowling league for years, a member of the Moose and a Mason. Before retiring he was employed as a salesman at Devoe Chevrolet and Mathews Buick.
Chuck and Betty moved permanently to FL shortly after building a home in 1998 and both played golf for many years at different courses.
