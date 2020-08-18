Charles “Charlie” Everett Moody, Jr., passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020.
1st Funeral Service will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Apostolic Tabernacle Church, 1318 S. Jefferson St. Hartford City with visitation being from 3 to 6 p.m. at Apostolic Tabernacle Church.
2nd Graveside Service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, August 21, 2020 at Hogan Hill Baptist Church, 13298 Hogan Hill Road, Aurora, IN with visitation being from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Hogan Hill Cemetery, Aurora, IN.
Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St. is in charge of all arrangements.
