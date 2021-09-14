Charles "Charlie" E. Hall, Sr., 87, Marion, passed away at 3:41 pm on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Marion General Hospital. He was born in Summitville, Indiana, on Friday, March 23, 1934, to Nathan and Dorothy (Anderson) Hall. He was married to Josephine Whipple, who preceded him in death on December 6, 2020.
Charlie graduated from Alexandria High School and enlisted in the United States Navy, where he served his country from 1951-1955 in Korea. Following his military service, he was a pipefitter at General Motors until his retirement. He was the former pastor at First Baptist Church, VFW 4703 Chaplain, Honor Guard Chaplain, Amvets 5 Chaplain and Trustee, Past President of Eagles, Past Commander of Post 10, Boy Scouts Leader, and a basketball coach. Charlie was also an avid bowler, fisherman, and hunter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.