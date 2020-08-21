Charles “Butch” David Stegall, Jr., 77, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St., Hartford City. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 25, 2020 and from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Butch will be cremated and his cremains interred at the National Cemetery in Marion, IN at a later date.
Covid-19 rules and regulations be followed while in at the Keplinger Funeral Home and a mask is required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.