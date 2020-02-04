Charlene Swaim, 85, went to be with the Lord on Saturday morning, Feb. 1, 2020. Charlene was born on Oct. 25, 1934, to the late Trimble and Prudis Leslie, in Betsy Layne, Kentucky. On Sept. 10, 1975, she married Howard Swaim, and he survives in Fairmount. Charlene enjoyed canning, cooking, gardening and admiring the beautiful flowers, watching and feeding the birds, and listening to old southern gospel music. She was a hard worker over the years, helping Howard run the farm and trout fishing pond, answering phones for their top soil business, and helped develop the Mississinewa Ridge addition. What she was best at, though, was being a caregiver in multiple aspects of her life. Growing up and being the oldest of seven children, she took care of her siblings until she left home. She worked as a CNA for a few nursing homes in her earlier years, and when she became a mother, taking care of her children became her top priority. Her family meant more to her than anything else. Her family will miss everything about her, and mostly they will miss the amazing love and support she freely gave to all of them.
Charlene is survived by her husband, Howard; children, Paul (Debra) Estep, Cloverdale, Gladys (Michael) Black, Matthews, Juanita “Susie” Lamson, Kokomo, and Charlotte Swaim, Marion; step-children, Jeffery Swaim, Fairmount, Susan Howlett, Bunker Hill, Lisa Swaim, Logansport, and Julie Veach, Kokomo; siblings, Arthur Leslie, Lovell Leslie, Phyllis Osborn, Pamela Poff, and Crystal Hall; and 17 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Trimble and Prudis; two grandchildren, Marie Moorman and Scott Swaim; and brother, Trimble Leslie, Jr.
Arrangements for Charlene have been entrusted to the Fairmount Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 415 South Main Street, where a visitation will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 5, from 4-6 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Feb. 6, at 10 a.m. with Pastor Brock Meyer officiating. Burial will follow at Park Cemetery in Fairmount.
Contributions made in Charlene’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in care of the funeral home. Online memories and condolences may be shared at www.armeshunt funeralhome.com.
