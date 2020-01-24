Charlene Collette (Bigler) Bolding, 72, died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.
Charlene was born April 28, 1947, in Huntington, Indiana, to Gilbert and C. Viola (Pressler) Bigler. Her parents preceded her in death.
Calling hours will be Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson St., Huntington, IN 46750.
Funeral Services will follow calling at 12 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorials to Faith Community Church. Burial will be Pleasant Chapel Cemetery, Huntington, Indiana.
McElhaney- Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson St., Huntington, Indiana, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences: www.mcelhaneyhartfuneralhome.com
