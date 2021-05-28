Chad H. Jackson, 75, passed away on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at his residence in Florida. He was born on June 17, 1945, in Marion, Indiana, to the late Joseph and Bettie (Taylor) Jackson. He graduated from Mississinewa High School, Class of 1964. Chad worked Local 873 in Kokomo, Indiana for 17 years. He retired as an electrician from General Motors after 25 years of service in 2007. Chad married the love of his life, Barbara Jackson, on Sept. 18, 1964. They were married for 56 years and had 2 sons. They attended the Brethren Church for many years. They've spent the last 12 years living in Florida. Chad and Barb traveled to all but 7 states on their motorcycle, many of those travels were accompanied by good friends.
Chad was infatuated with the outdoors. You could frequently find him hunting, fishing, and farming. He also loved to go golfing, and he was highly involved in the Horse Association, the horses helped him in his healing. Along with outside adventures, he loved to watch western movies and shows, as well Wheel of Fortune. There was no such thing as a stranger to Chad, he truly loved to meet people. He will forever be known for his kindness, outgoing personality, and how he graciously gave to others in need. Toward the end of his life his life quote was to "Just live by the Golden Rule".
