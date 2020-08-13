“Rounding 3rd and heading for home.”
Cecil W. Hogan, 74, passed away in his home on August 12, 2020. He was born on February 12, 2020 to the late C. Leonard and Marie Hogan.
Cecil starting working at Dana Corporation in 1969 and retired after 36 years of service to the company. In his free time he enjoyed camping, being outside next to a campfire, playing a variety of card games, but most of all he loved baseball and was an avid Reds fan. When his children were young he coached all of them in baseball and passed his passion for the sport to each of them. Cecil loved all of his family and enjoyed spending time with them. The Fourth of July was always his favorite holiday because the whole family would get together for a backyard celebration. His memory will be celebrated as the family gathers in the coming years and beyond.
Cecil is survived by his children, Shelly R. York, Nicki L. Hogan and Elgin J. Hogan, all of Marion; brother, Daniel Hogan, Kentucky; Becky DeHaven nad Debbie (Jim) Goins, both of Marion; 8 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren. He is also preceded in death by his wife, Terri L. Hogan; daughter, Regina K. Hogan; siblings, David Hogan, Charlie Hogan, J. T. Hogan and Gladys Stewart.
The family visitation will take place in Owen-Weilert-Duncan Funeral Home, Larrison-Martin Chapel, 308 East Marion Street, Converse, Indiana. The graveside service will be held at 2pm, Monday, August 17, 2020 in Converse Cemetery, Converse, Indiana with Rev. Kenny Ward officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.owenweilertduncan.com
