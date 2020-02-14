Catherine M. Street, 93, Muncie, formerly of Huntington, passed Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020.
Catherine was born Oct. 4, 1926, in Huntington, to Orville S. and Laura (Funderburg) Harris.
Calling hours Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson St., Huntington, IN 46750.
Service following, at the funeral home, 12 p.m. with Pastor Kent Young officiating.
Burial will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Huntington.
Memorials to Riley Children’s Hospital or Helping Paws Pet Haven through McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, IN 46750.
Arrangements by McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home.
Online condolences: www.mcelhaneyhart funeralhome.com
