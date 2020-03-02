Catherine Louise Taylor, age 69, of Andrews, died at 6 a.m. March 1, 2020 at Wellbrooke of Wabash.
Catherine was born on Sept. 2, 1950 in Huntington, the daughter of Wilbur Simon and Betty Lou (Morrow) Burton.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020 in Mt. Etna Cemetery with Pastor Dianna Teusch officiating.
