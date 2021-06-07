Catherine J. "Sally" Glassburn, 84, North Webster, passed away on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne. She was born in Huntington on May 3, 1937, to Cecil and Ruby (Denton) Hunnicutt. On July 23, 1960, she married Norman Glassburn.
Visitation is from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon with Sally’s service beginning at 12:00 noon on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN. Pastor Charles Wesley Brookshire will be officiating with burial taking place at Grant Memorial Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.