Cassie L. Dawson, 80, passed away in Marion General Hospital on January 27, 2021. She was born in Marion on August 3, 1940 to the late Orville Nicholson and Maxine (Eicher) Nicholson Macatee.
Cassie was a 1958 graduate of Mississenewa High School and later was very involved in the organization of their class reunions. She was employed by the Gas City Utility Company and retired in 2002 and continued to substitute teach after her retirement. Family was very important to Cassie and she supported her sons and their families in everything. She especially loved going to her grandchildren’s ball games and practices of any kind just so that they felt her love and support. Cassie enjoyed reading, visiting with friends, playing Euchre with her card club, gardening and landscaping. Traveling to the beach in the summer and heading to Turkey Run State Park in the fall were some of her favorite times. She was a member of the Kiwanis Club, the Elks and the Gas City 4th of July committee. Cassie was a very thoughtful, loving and caring person and will be missed by all of those that she touched throughout her life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.