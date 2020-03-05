Casey A. Williams, 35 of Marion, Indiana and her unborn son, Rylan Jason died, Monday, Mar. 2, 2020, at Marion General Hospital.
Casey was born on Feb. 14, 1985, in Marion, Indiana, daughter of Charles (Jo-ell) Williams of Milan, Indiana and Jean (Rick) (Blackburn) Maddox, Jonesboro, Indiana, who all survive. Casey graduated from Madison Grant High School in 2003. She worked in production at Winter Land in Marion. Casey loved her family, helping others, dance, music, and attending concerts.
Along with her parents, Casey is also survived by three sons, Andrew, Dillon, and Jonathon Stanley, of Summitville; siblings, Carey (Tim) Ragsdale, Converse and Catey Williams, Fairmount, Breanna (Jake) Chenoweth, Fairmount, Austin Williams, Milan, Abbie (Blake) Weller, Marion, and Seth Maddox, Germany; grandparents, Jimmie Blackburn and Ourka Blackburn, both of Fairmount, and Bobbie Dickey, Milan; nieces and nephews, Syrus Ragsdale, Kadance Williams, Amelia Ragsdale, Jeremiah Little, Bo Chenoweth and Asher Weller; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Casey is preceded in death by her grandparents Harold and Peggy Williams.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fairmount Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 415 S. Main Street, Fairmount, Indiana where visitation will be held on Sat., March 7, 2020, from 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. with funeral service beginning at 2 p.m. with Pastor Brock Meyer officiating. Burial with graveside service will be at Park Cemetery, Fairmount.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hope House in care of the funeral home or sent to Hope House at 108 E. 14th Street, Marion, Indian 46952.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www. armeshuntfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.