Carrie Ann Copsey, 88, passed away at 1:41 p.m. Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020 at Community East Hospital.
She was born in Hartford City on May 28, 1931 to Jesse Lee Johnson and Hazel L. (Hart) Johnson.
A Memorial Service for Carrie will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020 at Elks Lodge, 3104 N. Walnut St., Hartford City, IN 47348 and memorial visitation with the family from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Elks Lodge.
Online condolences may be sent to www.keplinger funeralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.