Carrall A. (Domer) Chambers, age 79, of Marion passed away on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at Marion General Hospital, Marion, Indiana.

Carrall was born on March 16, 1942 in Aurora, Illinois the daughter of the late George and Mary (Ulmer) Domer. Carrall lost her parents at a young age, and was raised by her loving grandparents, Karl and Minnie Ulmer. She married Clifton A. Chambers on Sept. 8, 1979, and he preceded her in death on Nov. 3, 1988.

