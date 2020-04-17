Carolyn W. Crawford, age 81, of Fort Wayne, formerly of Huntington, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at St. Anne Communities in Fort Wayne.
There will be no visitation or funeral services. Burial will be in Star of Hope Cemetery at a later date.
Preferred memorials are to Huntington County Humane Society or Trinity United Methodist Church, in care of Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 W. Park Drive, Huntington, Indiana, 46750.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.bailey love.com. Bailey-Love Mortuary is honored to serve the family of Carolyn W. Crawford.
