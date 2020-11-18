Carolyn Sue Johnson, 78, Swayzee, passed away at 5:15 pm Monday, November 9, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis. She was born May 9, 1942, in Milltown, Indiana, the daughter of the late Matthew Gerald & Addis Jean (Baylor) Daugherty. On August 10, 1968, in South Bend, she married Gary R. Johnson who preceded her in death on November 23, 2009.
Carolyn was a 1960 graduate of Swayzee High School. She also graduated from Porter Business College in Indianapolis. She retired from Delco Electronics in 1999 working in assembly with the radio line and as a group leader. Carolyn enjoyed listening to music and attending her granddaughter’s events. She loved to sing and enjoyed cooking, gardening and sharing her talents. Carolyn loved spending time with her family and was very social, everybody loved her.
