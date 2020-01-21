April 26, 1943 – Jan. 16, 2020
Carolyn Sue Bosworth
Carolyn Sue Bosworth, 76, Gas City, passed away at 4:50 pm on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Colonial Oaks Health & Rehabilitation Center in Marion. She was born in Marion, Indiana, on Monday, April 26, 1943, to the late James and Donna (Dobson) O’Banion. On September 9, 1961, she married Doug Bosworth who preceded her in death.
She worked many years at Sonoco Products. She enjoyed spending time with family, especially her grandkids.
Survivors include her Daughter, Donna (Randy) Berrhyhill of Gas City; brothers, Mike (Joyce) O’Banion of Marion, Roger O’Banion of Gas City; sisters, Judy Norris of Marion, Marilyn O’Banion of Marion; granddaughters, Lyndsey Bosworth of Gas City, Nicole Walker of Marion, Jenna Berryhill of Gas City; grandsons, Ricky (Kelsi) Bosworth of Kokomo, Breyton Berryhill of Gas City; great-granddaughters, Hailey Walker, Kara Walker, Harleigh Bosworth; great-grandsons, Michael Walker, and Harrison Bosworth.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by her daughter, Tami Bosworth; son, Rick Bosworth; and brothers, Max O’Banion and David Kroft.
The family will receive visitors from 4 – 8 p.m. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, Storey Chapel, 400 E. Main Street, Gas City, IN.
A Funeral Service to celebrate Carolyn’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at the Needham- Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, Storey Chapel. Pastor Brent Miller will be officiating with burial following at Riverside Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Cancer Services of Grant County Tower Suites 305 S. Norton Ave., Marion, Indiana, 46952.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
