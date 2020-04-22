Carolyn S. “Sue” (Drake) Budde, 79, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020, in Marion, Indiana. She was born to the late Roy and Sarah E. “Esther” (Bilheimer) Drake, on May 4, 1940, in Muncie, Indiana. Sue graduated from Delta High School in Muncie, Indiana and went on to earn her Bachelor’s degree in Education from Indiana Wesleyan. She taught school for a year before staying home to be a wife and mother.
Sue truly believed that her calling in life was to be a pastor’s wife. She married the love of her life, Rev. Roger Budde, on April 15, 1961. Together, they planted Mollar Road Wesleyan Church, now Lifeway Wesleyan Church, in Ft. Wayne. They then went to pastor in Alaska for ten years and went on to pastor churches in Wisconsin and Indiana, finally retiring in Logansport. Over their years in ministry, Sue taught numerous Bible studies, led women’s and children’s ministries, played the piano and sang. An avid reader, Sue worked at the Logansport Public Library for ten years before their retirement in Logansport. Roger and Sue moved to Marion last year and were members of Westview Wesleyan Church. Sue was a loving, down to earth, family-focused and oriented, supportive, involved and Godly woman. She will be missed by many.
Sue is survived by her husband, Rev. Roger Budde, Marion; children, Sarah (Josh) Isenhart, Marion; Michael (Gail) Budde, Portland, OR; Scott (Donna) Budde, VA; and Ryan (Rachel) Budde, Fairmount; grandchildren, Neal (Erin) Budde, Jill Budde, Lindsay (Justin) Taylor, Drake Budde, Esther (Davis) McDaniel, Courtney Budde, Lincoln Budde, Alyssa Budde, Aaron Budde, Abby Isenhart and Kaylee Isenhart; great-grandchildren, Matty Taylor; twins, Jonathan and Lloyd McDaniel; and sister, Phyllis Reichart Bradenton, FL.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Sarah E. “Esther” (Bilheimer) Drake; and sister, Marjorie Fierce.
Arrangements for Sue have been entrusted to College Park Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 4601 S. Western Avenue, Marion, Indiana 46953. There will be no services at this time. The family will have a private burial and hold a memorial service to honor Sue’s life at a later date. We have made arrangements for those of you who would like to send flowers to the family to the funeral home on Thursday, April 23, 2020, we will then safely deliver them to the family for you.
Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Sue to Westview Wesleyan Church, 1300 W. 6th Street, Jonesboro, IN 46938.
Online condolences and memories may be left at www.armeshuntfuneral home.com
