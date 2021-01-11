Carolyn S. Mays, 83, of Wabash, passed away at 10:02 a.m. on January 8, 2021 at Parkview Wabash Hospital.
Carolyn is survived by two daughters, Dianna Ragon, of Jacksonville, Florida and Roberta (Paul) McKnight, of Wabash; one sister, Bonnie Law, of Virginia; fourteen grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.