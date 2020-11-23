Carolyn Ragsdale, 79, of Greeneville, passed away at the Johnson City Medical Center, on Friday, November 20, 2020. She was of the Baptist faith. She was a hairdresser. She was devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and sister.
She is survived by 2 sons and a daughter-in-law: Keith & Shelley Ragsdale of Wisconsin and Kurt Ragsdale of Greeneville; grandchildren: Tim Ragsdale, Kyle Ragsdale, Heather Horsely; great-grandchildren: Logan Betlje, Syrus Ragsdale, Amelia Ragsdale; sister: Brenda Bolinger, brothers & sister-in-law: Steve & Vicki Hall, Eddie Hall; aunt: Margaret Crumb; several nieces & nephews.
