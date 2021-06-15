Carolyn Mae Draper, 79, of Gas City, passed away at 11:23 pm on Friday, June 11, 2021, at Twin City Healthcare in Gas City. She was born in Marion on June 16, 1941, to Leo and Grace (Artist) VanVactor. She married Lester Draper, and he preceded her in death.
In her younger years, Carolyn helped her dad and husband run the family farm. She enjoyed tending to her garden and studying her genealogy. More than anything, Carolyn loved spending time with her family.
