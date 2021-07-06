Carolyn Joy Gray, 59, Amboy, met her Lord and Savior at 12:15 am on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Community Hospital North in Indianapolis. She was born in Owatonna, Minnesota, on Tuesday, December 19, 1961, to Rollin and Joyce (Welch) Ring. She married James Gray, and he survives.
Carolyn was an office manager with the Converse Service Center. She loved being a mother and mamaw, and she had the most beautiful eyes and the warmest smile. She loved to cook, cruise, and be outdoors.
