Carolyn Jo Dyer (Friermood), of Marion, went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 5th, 2021. She was born in Wabash, Indiana, to Raymond Friermood and Vernon Mathis on March 7, 1937. Carolyn graduated from Anderson High School in 1955 and was a retired V.A. nurse. She enjoyed spending time camping, gardening, and making memories with family. Carolyn had a full life devoted to her church and Jesus Christ.
She was preceded in death by both parents and her younger brother, Donald (Jerry) Friermood.
