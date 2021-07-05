Carolyn F. Endsley, 84, Marion, went to be with the Lord at 8:55 a.m. on Monday, June 28, 2021, at Wesleyan Health Care & Rehabilitation Center in Marion. She was born in Landess on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 1936, to Francis and Pauline (Foust) Franks. On April 15, 1972, she married Roger Endsley, and he preceded her in death.
Carolyn graduated from Van Buren High School in 1954. She received her diploma in Nursing from Methodist School of Nursing in Indianapolis and later received her B.S. degree in Nursing. She was a Registered Nurse for 31 years with General Motors. She was one of the founding members of Lakeview Wesleyan Church and was also a member of American Association of Occupational Health Nurses. Carolyn loved to read and work on her genealogy, and she was also a die-hard Chicago Cubs fan.
