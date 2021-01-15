Carolyn Davis, 56, Marion, passed away at 9:58 pm on Thursday, January 7, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. She was born in Hazard, Kentucky, on Sunday, August 23, 1964, to Carl and Rosa (Lucas) Holliday. On February 13, 1981, she married Timothy Wayne Thomas, and he preceded her in death.
Carolyn was a homemaker throughout her life. She loved playing Bingo, as well as spending time with friends and family. She was just an all-around great person!!!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.