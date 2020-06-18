Carolyn Ann Anthony, 77, of Urbana, OH, died June 14 at the Vancrest of Urbana Nursing Home, Ohio.
Calling hours will be on Monday, June 22, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, IN.
A Funeral Service will begin at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, June 22, at the funeral home with Pastor Alan Cain officiating.
Burial: Union Cemetery, Huntington, IN.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to American Cancer Society in care of McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home.
McElhaney- Hart Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences: www.mcelhaneyhartfuneralhome.com
