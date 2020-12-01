Carole Jane Brown, 78, of Greenwood, passed away on Nov. 25, 2020. She was born on Nov. 8, 1942 in Marion, Indiana to the late Blair and Helen Weicht.
Carole graduated from Marion High school where she was in the National Honor Society. She later gradated from Ball State where she was president of Alpha Omicron Pi Sorority. She then earned her master's degree from Michigan State. She taught school in the Indianapolis Public School system where she won the National Freedom's Foundation Award. Carol also did her graduate work at Georgetown University. She was an associate financial representative with Northwestern Mutual and after retirement spent many years as a CASA volunteer for the Johnson County Court.
