Carol Sue Compton 84, formerly of rural Jonesboro and Tipton, died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 at Howard Regional Hospital in Kokomo. She had been a resident of Century Villa in Greentown for the several years.
Carol was born in Marion, Indiana on Dec. 29, 1935, daughter of the late Paul and Dorothy Emma (Sheedy) Dye. She graduated from Fairmount High School in 1953. Carol married Philip G. Compton on March 18, 1956. Phil preceded her in death on Aug. 13, 2014. Carol worked as a secretary at the Grant County Co-Op from 1954 -1955 as well as the ASCS Office and was the FHA secretary. Carol was a hard-working farm wife, working alongside Phil on the family farm doing what ever needed to be done. After retiring from farming in 1986, their love for the Lord led them to South Dakota serving and teaching the Native American people through Hands of Faith and later in Gordon, Nebraska through Jesus Cares Ministry. Carol was responsible for the corporation news letter and cooking for the reservation visitors. Carol was a terrific cook and never let you leave hungry! She was a member of Harmony Christian Church.
Carol is survived by her daughter, Teresea (Eric) Beach, Valparaiso, son, Paul (Pam) Compton, Tipton, three granddaughters; Jessica Compton, Indianapolis, Amber (Josh) Shoemaker, Elwood, and Danielle (James) Schroeder, Marion, five great grandchildren; Malachi, and Eden, and Maylee Shoemaker and Anna and Zayne Schroeder.
Arrangements are being handled by the Fairmount Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 415 S. Main Street, Fairmount, Indiana where visitation will be held on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. Funeral Service is Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 at 2 p.m. with Pastor Ron Meyer officiating. Burial will be at Park Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Harmony Christian Church Building Fund in care of the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www. armeshuntfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.