Carol N. Davis (Leffler), 92, passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at her home in Jonesboro, IN. Carol was born on April 3, 1928, in Marion, to the late Paul H. and Daisy (Clark) Leffler, and was the second youngest of five siblings. She earned her GED in 1967. Carol worked at Indiana Bell, 3M, Knox Glass, and then retired from being a nurses' aide from the VA Hospital in Marion. Carol married James E. Davis in March 1969. She enjoyed crocheting and gardening. Carol was an avid reader and loved any romance novel. She had a true servant's heart, caring for her family, friends, and veterans for decades.
Carol is survived by her husband, James E. Davis, Jonesboro; her children, Susan (Jim) Davis, Muncie; Paula Richerson, Jonesboro; and James (Jacqueline) Davis II, Pendleton; step-daughter, Cyrese Scroggins, Indianapolis; 8 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and 15 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul H. and Daisy (Clark) Leffler; first husband, William O. Gill; son, William B. Gill; sisters, Delores Shannon, Mary Bryan, and Donna Boys; and brother, Dayton Clark "Sonny" Leffler.
Arrangements for Carol have been entrusted to College Park Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 4601 S. Western Avenue, Marion, Indiana 46953. Due to COVID-19, her family has decided that there will be no services at this time. A celebration of life will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, April 3, 2021.
Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Carol to Visiting Nurse at https://www.vnfw.org/donate-now/, or to Central Indiana Council on Aging (CICOA) at https://cicoa.org/support/donate-now/.
Online memories and condolences may be left at www.armeshuntfuneralhome.com
